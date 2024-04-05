SC Refuses To Entertain Plea On Cooling-Off Period For Civil Servants To Contest Polls

New Delhi, Apr 5: India's democratic process is weakened when public servants switch roles too quickly. For over a decade, Election Commission recommendations to impose a cooling-off period have gone unheeded, allowing some to exploit bureaucratic influence for political ambition. Implementing a mandatory transition time could restore trust by preventing perceived conflicts.



Both the EC and a government committee have long advised separating public duty from campaigning to uphold electoral fairness. Without pause, former officials may still feel beholden to past connections or privy to sensitive inside knowledge. Direct transitions raise doubts about motives and risk leveraging work access for partisan gain rather than serving citizens impartially until the end.



Other nations recognize that public trust in neutral governance is paramount. To parallel global standards, India must protect the perception of political neutrality within the administration. A mandatory cooling-off period would help reassure voters that all candidates emerge on equal political footing. It would clarify the difference between roles to discourage premature leveraging of workplace ties or data that rightfully belong to the people.



While public service is honorable, it must never become a shortcut to political preference. Safeguarding democratic choice requires preventing even the appearance of undue influence. By implementing this long-standing EC proposal, our leaders can strengthen integrity throughout the system and renew the electorate's faith that opportunities arise based on merit alone. It is time for overdue reforms that put voters first.



