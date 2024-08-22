back to top
Search
    IndiaSC raps Kolkata Police for probe 'lapses'; Mamata writes to PM demands...
    India

    SC raps Kolkata Police for probe ‘lapses’; Mamata writes to PM demands tougher rape laws

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    Kolkata/ New Delhi, Aug 22: The Supreme Court on Thursday criticised Kolkata Police for their “extremely disturbing” delay in registering the case of a woman doctor who was raped and killed at RG Kar Hospital, while also urging the agitating doctors to return to work amid the fourteenth day of disruptions in healthcare services in Bengal's state-run hospitals.

    The apex court, while directing the central and state governments to take immediate measures to ensure the safety of healthcare professionals nationwide, questioned the 14-hour delay in filing the FIR, as well as the reasons behind it, and scrutinised the sequence of events and timing of procedural formalities.

    While hearing a suo motu case regarding the doctor's death, a bench headed by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud, with Justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra, issued several directives concerning the safety of doctors, the rights of protesters, and the responsibilities of the West Bengal government.

    “Who was in touch with the principal of RG Kar Medical College? Why did he delay the FIR? What was the purpose?” the bench asked.

    The court also cautioned the political parties against politicising the rape-murder of the trainee doctor, stressing that “the law will take its course.”

    Meanwhile, the CBI, tasked by the Calcutta High Court to investigate the case, sought a polygraph test on former RG Kar Medical College principal Sandip Ghosh and four other doctors in connection with the case.

    West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee wrote to PM Narendra Modi demanding stringent central legislation with exemplary punishment for perpetrators of rape.

    The young doctor, whose body was found on August 9, was allegedly raped-murdered while on duty, leading to the arrest of a civic volunteer by Kolkata Police the next day, and the Calcutta High Court subsequently ordered the transfer of the probe to the CBI on August 13, with the agency starting its probe on August 14.

    “How was it that the post-mortem was conducted at 6:10 pm on August 9 and yet the unnatural death information is sent to the Tala police station at 11:30 pm on August 9? This is extremely disturbing,” the bench said.

    It directed the Kolkata Police officer, who registered the first entry about the incident, to appear in the next hearing and disclose the time of entry.

    The bench said peaceful protests over the incident shall not be disturbed or disrupted by the West Bengal government.

    The court, however, clarified that it has not injuncted the state government from exercising such lawful powers.

    “When we say peaceful protesters will not be disturbed, we also mean proper protocol will be followed,” the top court said.

    It said there shall be no coercive action against doctors for protesting.

    The Supreme Court also asked political parties not to politicise the rape and murder of a trainee doctor at Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, and said “law will take its course”.

    “Do not politicise the situation. Across the political spectrum, parties have to realise that the law will take its course. We are ensuring that law does take its course after a quick investigation,” the bench said.

    The ruling TMC welcomed the Supreme Court's remarks, especially its directive not to politicise the case.

    TMC leader Kunal Ghosh stated, “We don't want to comment on what the apex court has said as the matter is sub-judice. However, we welcome the Supreme Court's observation that political parties should not politicise the matter and direction the protesting doctors to get back to work. The CBI is attempting to mislead the public with distorted facts.”

    The opposition BJP, which has been demanding the resignation of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, welcomed the court's observations, asserting that the state's administration and Kolkata Police's alleged efforts to protect the culprits had been exposed.

    “The state government and police have been trying to protect the culprits and conceal the truth from the beginning. They have also used brute force against protesters. The TMC government was exposed in the Supreme Court today,” said Suvendu Adhikari, Leader of the Opposition in the West Bengal Assembly.

     

    Follow The Northlines on WhatsApp
    Previous article
    Hindenburg allegations: Cong holds nationwide protests, demands SEBI chief’s resignation, JPC probe
    Next article
    RG Kar rape-murder case: CBI to conduct polygraph test on ex-principal Sandip Ghosh, 4 other docs
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    Share post:

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    Not against e-commerce firms, want them to be fair and honest: Goyal

    Northlines Northlines -
    Mumbai, Aug 22: Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal on...

    ITBP gets Cadre Officer as ADG in rare appointment

    Northlines Northlines -
    NEW DELHI, Aug 22: Sanjeev Raina, a 1987-batch ITBP...

    Members raise questions on provisions of Waqf Bill as Parl Panel holds first meeting

    Northlines Northlines -
    New Delhi, Aug 22: The Joint Committee of Parliament...

    Justification for policy easing at this state can be misleading: RBI Guv in MPC

    Northlines Northlines -
    MUMBAI, Aug 22: The current policy rate of 6.5...

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

    Important Links

    © 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Not against e-commerce firms, want them to be fair and honest:...

    China opposes any country allowing Dalai Lama to visit: Foreign Ministry

    ITBP gets Cadre Officer as ADG in rare appointment