    RG Kar rape-murder case: CBI to conduct polygraph test on ex-principal Sandip...
    India

    RG Kar rape-murder case: CBI to conduct polygraph test on ex-principal Sandip Ghosh, 4 other docs

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    New Delhi, Aug 22: A special court in Kolkata on Thursday allowed the CBI to conduct a polygraph test on former RG Kar Medical College principal Sandip Ghosh and four other doctors in connection with the alleged rape and murder of a postgraduate trainee at the hospital, officials said.

    The CBI took Ghosh and four other doctors, who were on duty on the date of the incident on August 9, to a special court for seeking its permission to conduct the lie detection test on them, they said.

    The lie detection test can only be conducted after a permission from the court and the consent of the suspect, they said.

    The CBI application was granted by the Special court. The agency has also sought the polygraph test on main accused Sanjay Roy.

    Earlier in the day, the CBI alleged in the Supreme Court that there was an attempt by the local police to cover up the rape and killing of the postgraduate medic as the scene was altered by the time the federal agency took over the probe.

    The rape and killing of the junior doctor in a seminar hall of the hospital has sparked widespread protests.

    The medic's body with severe injury marks was found inside the seminar hall of the hospital's chest department in the morning of August 9. A civic volunteer of the Kolkata Police was arrested the following day.

    On August 13, the Calcutta High Court ordered the transfer of the probe from the Kolkata Police to the CBI, which started its investigation on August 14.

     

    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

