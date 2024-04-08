Saregama revolutionizes Music Learning with Padhanisa

Jammu Tawi: Saregama launches – Padhanisa, an AI based music learning app that aims to make Indian vocal learning simple, easy and accessible to everyone across the globe. Saregama, India's oldest music label has expanded its horizon with Padhanisa, from delivering super-hit music for over a century to creating a platform that simplifies music learning. Padhanisa aims to be a personal singing teacher for those who enjoy singing but have never considered learning due to lack of access to the right resources or fear of judgement.

Sharing his views on Padhanisa, Vikram Mehra, Managing Director – Saregama India Limited, “Padhanisa is an obvious extension from Saregama. The insight of the app comes from the fact that all Indians' love to sing, be it any occasion or just to feel happy. We truly believe that there are no bad singers, but just untrained ones. So, here we are with an AI based app which trains you to sing in Sur. All you got to do is download the Padhanisa App and start your personalised music learning journey.”

The app's most compelling feature is its individualized class structure, where every session is uniquely tailored to address the specific needs and goals of each learner. By leveraging advanced algorithms and machine learning capabilities, the app dynamically adjusts lesson plans to accommodate each learner's progress and preferences, ensuring optimal results with every session.

The personalized approach of the app ensures that every individual receives tailored recommendations based on their vocal range, suggestions on warmups and workouts focussed on the key improvement areas. A comprehensive assessment of the performance is shared after every level so that learners can keep improving.