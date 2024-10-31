Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel dedicated his life for India’s freedom and creation of a united India: LG Sinha

Srinagar, Oct 31: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha administered ‘Rashtriya Ekta Diwas' Pledge to the officers at Raj Bhawan, on the occasion of Rashtriya Ekta Diwas to commemorate the birth anniversary of the Iron Man of India, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

Paying tributes to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his Janm-Jayanti, the Lt Governor has called upon the people to dedicate themselves to the ideals of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and work towards building a Viksit Bharat.

The Lieutenant Governor has posted on X:

“Humble tributes to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Ji, Iron Man of India, on his birth anniversary. He dedicated his life for India's freedom & creation of a united India. On the occasion of his Janm-Jayanti, let us dedicate ourselves to his ideals & work towards building a Viksit Bharat”.