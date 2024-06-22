Sara Ali Khan jokes about gold served with roti at Anant Ambani’s pre-wedding celebrations

Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan recently shared some amusing details from the grand pre-wedding celebrations of industrialist Mukesh Ambani's son Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant held in Jamnagar earlier this year.

In a recent interview, when asked about the elaborate festivities, Sara jokingly stated “They would serve gold. Like with our roti we would eat gold. And there were diamonds everywhere.” She went on to clarify that it was a warm and welcoming event.

Sara, who has known Anant from school and Radhika growing up, recalled witnessing the couple's wedding registration as one of the most memorable moments. “It was definitely a lot of fun but the most human moment was when they were signing the documents and looking at each other with love,” she said.

The actress also spoke about her stay at the luxurious Green Retreat property near the venue and enjoyed local speciality coffee. However, she didn't indulge much given her work commitments.

Lasting over three days, the lavish celebrations featured performances from international stars like Rihanna and Akon. Recent reports suggest the Ambanis also hosted another exclusive pre-wedding event onboard a cruise in Europe ahead of Anant and Radhika's July wedding in city.

On the work front, Sara will be seen next in an upcoming action-comedy opposite Ayushmann Khurrana produced by Dharma Productions.