SANY Indiapartners with UBI to provide financial solutions to its customers

Jammu Tawi: SANY India, a leading manufacturer of construction equipment, is pleased to announce the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Union Bank of India. Through this strategic partnership SANY India aims to provide substantial growth and development opportunities across the country along with enhanced financial support to its customers, while facilitating easier access to SANY India's advanced product line along with readily available financial solutions.The MoU was signed in the presence of Naveen Jain, Zonal Head, Pune of Union Bank of India, and Sanjay Saxena, COO of SANY India, accompanied by senior officers from both organizations.This collaboration between SANY India and Union Bank of India is strategically designed to leverage the strengths of both entities, providing range of customized financial services tailored to meet the needs of the customers. This collaboration is designed to streamline the financing process, making it more efficient and customer-friendly, thereby empowering businesses across various sectors.Sanjay Saxena, COO of SANY INDIA, stated, “We are happy to join hands with Union Bank of India, a leading institution of economic well-being within its operational areas. This MoU is a testament to our commitment to delivering exceptional financial services alongside our cutting-edge products, empowering customers across India.”Highlighting the significant reliance on Union Bank of India for equipment financing, Saxena added, “The MSME Schemes offered by Union Bank of India are beneficial to all profiles of construction equipment customers. This partnership highlights the bank's strong commitment to funding construction equipment. With Union Bank of India as our preferred financier, customers can conveniently access financing solutions for our earthmoving and construction equipment without the need to explore alternative options.” Naveen Jain, Zonal Head, Pune of Union Bank of India, commented, “We are pleased to enter this strategic partnership with SANY India and continuously strive to provide beneficial opportunities for our customers. With construction and infrastructure activities thriving across the country, the demand for earth-moving and construction equipment is on the rise. Through our Construction Equipment Finance schemes, prospective buyers of SANY equipment can easily avail themselves of financing tailored to meet their financial requirements.”