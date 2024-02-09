Samsung launches Galaxy XCover7

Jammu Tawi: Galaxy XCover7, a powerful device which is rugged, and offers exceptional usability. Galaxy XCover7, engineered to survive extreme conditions aims to ease the lives of professionals, providing faster connectivity, seamless continuity, and minimizing risk of interruptions caused by external factors, allowing them to work faster and smarter.The Galaxy XCover7 will deliver enhanced mobility with 5G connectivity, upgraded mobile processor performance and increased memory. Additionally, the Galaxy XCover7 comes with a new powerful rear camera optimised for single and multiple barcode/QR code scanning and expanded display size and resolution, providing users the ability to work in a variety of settings. The easy POGO charging pin for convenient recharging in any setting, and increased touch sensitivity to support usage even with the gloves on makes Galaxy XCover7 a reliable and convenience-oriented product.Defined by its durability and cutting-edge features, the Galaxy XCover7 ensures seamless continuity and enhanced productivity that enable users to work from anywhere in the world. The smartphone series come with an immersive, wide-screen display that enhances visual clarity, allowing users to work more efficiently even on the field. Knox Vault in Galaxy XCover7 helps protect the most critical data on these devices, including lock screen information like PIN codes, passwords and patterns.“At Samsung our objective is to provide our users convenience and durability through our product offerings. We have introduced Galaxy XCover7 series in two variants, the Galaxy XCover7 Enterprise Edition and Standard Edition. Both devices are engineered with cutting-edge technologies making them extremely powerful and resistant to tough weather conditions. Powered by Knox, we are excited to bring these revolutionary made in India products to our corporate customers and are optimistic that it will enhance employee productivity and ensures data security”, said Mr. Akash Saxenaa, Vice President, Enterprise Business, Samsung India.Built To Last With Next-Level Durability With a robust case and a fortified glass display, the Galaxy XCover7 adheres to military-grade durability (MIL-STD-810H1) standards and has been rigorously tested to ensure it withstands severe weather conditions, including extreme temperatures and rain.