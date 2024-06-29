back to top
Search
India“Saddened At Loss Of Lives Of 5 Brave Indian Army Soldiers In...
IndiaLatest NewsLead News

“Saddened At Loss Of Lives Of 5 Brave Indian Army Soldiers In Ladakh”: Def Min Rajnath Singh

By: Northlines

Date:

New Delhi, Jun 29: Minister Rajnath Singh expressed sadness on Saturday over the deaths of five Indian Army soldiers after a Tank met with an accident while getting across a river in on Friday.

“Deeply saddened at the loss of lives of five of our brave Indian Army soldiers in an unfortunate accident while getting across a river in Ladakh in a tank. We will never forget the exemplary service of our gallant soldiers to the nation,” Rajnath Singh said in a post on X.
“My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. The nation stands firm with them during this hour of grief,” he added.
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge said he was deeply distressed by the news of the accident and the loss of lives.
“Deeply distressed at the loss of lives of 5 Indian Army bravehearts, including a JCO, while getting a T-72 tank across a river in Ladakh. Our heartfelt condolences to the families of the Army personnel who fell victim to this painful tragedy. In this hour of grief, the nation stands together in saluting the exemplary service of our valiant soldiers,” he posted on X.
Arunachal CM Pema Khandu also expressed his condolences on the incident
“Deeply disturbed to learn that a T-72 tank with five soldiers has been swept away by flash floods near the Line of Actual Control in the Nyoma-Chusul area of Ladakh. Praying for the safety and well-being of our brave soldiers,” he posted on X. (Agencies)

Previous article
Ladakh LG Issues New Recruitment Rules For Assistant Registrar Post In Cooperative Deptt
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

Ladakh LG Issues New Recruitment Rules For Assistant Registrar Post In Cooperative Deptt

Northlines Northlines -
JAMMU, Jun 29: The Lieutenant Governor (Administrator) of the...

Five Cops Injured In Mob Attack During Anti-Encroachment Drive In J&K’s Kathua

Northlines Northlines -
JAMMU, Jun 29: At least five police personnel, including...

ONGC Sets Up Two 100-Bed Hospitals At Twin Base Camps For Amarnath Pilgrims

Northlines Northlines -
JAMMU, Jun 29: ONGC has set up two 100-bed...

MK Sinha Among Three AGMUT Cadre Officers Empanelled For Central Posts

Northlines Northlines -
JAMMU, Jun 29: The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet...

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

Important Links

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Ladakh LG Issues New Recruitment Rules For Assistant Registrar Post In...

Five Cops Injured In Mob Attack During Anti-Encroachment Drive In J&K’s...

ONGC Sets Up Two 100-Bed Hospitals At Twin Base Camps For...