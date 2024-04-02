Sabhyata Foundation takes charge of India’s four historic monuments

Jammu Tawi: Sabhyata Foundation, a not-for-profit company dedicated to preserving and promoting India's cultural heritage, has been entrusted with the upkeep and promotion of India's four iconic monuments under the Government's “Adopt a Heritage 2.0″project. The adopted monuments include Purana Qila, Humayun's Tomb, Safdarjung Tomb, and Mehrauli Archaeological Park located in the heart of the capital. The special announcement programme held at the majestic Purana Quila was graced by S. Jaishankar, Hon'ble Minister of External Affairs, Govt of India, as the Chief Guest, and other distinguished guests.As ‘SmaarakSaarthi', Sabhyata Foundation will undertake the responsibility of enhancing visitor experiences at these four heritage sites, positioning them as must-visit destinations. Govind Mohan, Secretary, Ministry of Culture shared: “In line with our Hon'ble Prime Minister's vision of ‘Virasat Bhi, Vikas Bhi', this initiative exemplifies our commitment to preserving India's diverse heritage through collaborative efforts uniting government, corporates and citizens in safeguarding our rich cultural legacy. Sabhyata Foundation's adoption of these four monuments represents the spirit of ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Prayaas', ushering a new era of vibrant heritage appreciation.”Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Puneet Dalmia, MD & CEO, Dalmia Bharat and Monument Mitra – Red Fort which has partnered with Sabhyata Foundation on several occasions said, “Monuments and cultural sites are the heart of a nation's identity, shaping its history and heritage, not just as relics of the past, but as symbols of our rich legacy. As our implementation partner at Red Fort, Sabhyata Foundation has done a commendable job in creating unforgettable experiences. I wish them the very best in their future endeavours.”ShriYadubir Singh Rawat, Director General, Archeological Survey of India commented, “Adopt a Heritage 2.0 has been launched on the back of the demonstrated success of first round initiated in 2017. Red Fort is a shining example how we have added technology and modernity to create enhanced experiences of our heritage landmarks. However, we have 4000 such monuments that require our efforts and we look forward to the participation from private organisations so that the national cultural treasures continue to remain inspirational for the future generations too. We are thankful to the Ministry of Culture for their continued support and encouragement.”Mr. Ravi Jhunjhunwala, CEO, HEG Ltd. and Board Member, Sabhyata Foundation said, “Sabhyata Foundation is committed to preserving and promoting the cultural and heritage ecosystem of India and is dedicated to deliver world class experiences of Indian heritage, art, architecture and culture. We are further strengthening our team by building a strong advisory board of passionate and accomplished individuals: Mr. Nakul Anand, former Executive Director, ITC has agreed to join as Chairman of the Advisory Board; Mrs. Avantika Dalmia, Chairperson, Avanee Foundation has joined us as the Co-Chair, Mrs. Vasvi Bharat Ram, Joint Vice Chairperson, The Shri Ram Schools and Mrs. Avarna Jain, Vice Chairperson of the Board, Saregama India Ltd. have joined as esteemed members of the Advisory Board.”