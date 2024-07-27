back to top
    S-400 Air Defence System ‘Shot Down’ Almost Entire ‘Enemy’ Package In Exercise; Major Success For IAF

    New Delhi, Jul 27: The Sudarshan S-400 air missile system achieved a major success in a recent exercise where it ‘shot down' 80 per cent of the ‘enemy' fighter aircraft package while forcing others to retreat, aborting their missions.

    The exercise was carried out by the Indian Air Force in a theatre where the force has deployed one of its squadrons of the long-range air defence missile system, defence sources said.
    The exercise was conducted by the Indian Air Force to showcase full integration of air defence missile system into the force, they said.
    During the exercise, real fighter aircraft were flying to test the capabilities of the S-400 weapon system, now called Sudarshan by the Indian Air Force after the mighty Sudarshan chakra of Lord Krishan.
    The Sudarshan, ‘locking on and targeting' in simulated action, could ‘shoot down' 80 per cent of the ‘enemy' offensive package.
    The other remaining aircraft aborted their mission which was to ‘attack' their targets within Indian territory and were intercepted by the air defence system.
    The Indian Air Force has now fully integrated the system, whose three squadrons have already been inducted and two more are expected to be supplied in 2026.
    The Indian side has requested that Russia expedite the delivery of the systems. The Indian side, during a high-level visit to Russia, also requested the Russian side deliver the system.
    and Russia signed an over Rs 35,000 crore deal for five squadrons of S-400.
    The Indian Defence Acquisition Council recently cleared the procurement of the Indian Long Range Surface Air Missile System under Project Kusha. The development came after the project was approved by the Cabinet Committee on Security.
    The Indian Air Force, which recently received the indigenous MR-SAM and Akash missile systems as well as the Israeli Spyder quick reaction surface-to-air missile systems, believes the S-400 will be a game changer for it.

    The Indian Air Force has significantly improved its air defence capabilities in recent years.
    Air defence systems have been deployed in a big way by the Chinese military across the Line of Actual Control, while India has also deployed its own systems in a big way there. (Agencies)

