Jammu Tawi, Feb 21: A rusted mortar shell was recovered by the Special Operations Group (SOG) of Jammu and Kashmir Police in Poonch district on Wednesday, officials said.

The mortar shell was recovered from a field in Habib Nagar area of Surankote in the border district during a search operation around 5.20 pm, the officials said.

They said the experts are examining the explosive device which would be later destroyed in a controlled explosion.