Rusted grenade found in High Court parking area

Jammu Tawi, July 15: Police on Monday found a rusted Old grenade in Janipur area of Jammu district. Officials told that this morning, a rusted Grenade was found lying in parking area of High Court in Janipur. Soon, a team of Police reached to the spot and took the possession of rusted hand Grenade. Meanwhile, a case has been registered in this regard and investigation has been takenup.

Meanwhile, an old mortar shell was recovered in Udhampur district on Monday, officials said.

The shell was recovered by police following information by some locals in Mian Bagh area, they said.

The bomb disposal squad rushed to the spot and defused it safely.