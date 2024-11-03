Russia claims new villages captured in eastern Ukraine push

The Russian military continues to make advances in eastern Ukraine, according to recent claims from the country’s Defense Ministry. Officials stated that forces have gained control of two additional villages in the Donetsk region. One of the captured settlements was the sizable town of Kurakhivka, located near the industrial city of Kurakhove. Russia had previously set its sights on taking Kurakhove and now appears to be closing in.

The ministry also reported seizing the small village of Pershotravneve in the adjacent Kharkiv region. With these latest victories, the total land gained by Russian troops in the month of October alone has surpassed 478 square kilometers. Data from the American Institute for the Study of War indicates this marks the largest territorial expansion for Russia since the early stages of the conflict back in March 2022.

The ongoing offensive in the Donbas area has seen Moscow steadily wresting more and more territory from Ukrainian control in recent weeks. Dozens of towns and villages have fallen to invading Russian forces pushing south and west. however, Kyiv remains committed to defending what remains of eastern Ukraine and halting further Russian advances. As winter sets in, both sides appear poised for more clashes as the nine-month long war shows no signs of ending.