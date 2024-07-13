Rule of law is the precondition for good governance: Yogi

Agencies

LUCKNOW, July 13: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday highlighted the significance of good governance and said that rule of law is the precondition for good governance.

While addressing the convocation of Dr. Ram Manohar Lohia National Law University in Lucknow, the CM said, “Every person loves a just system, and for justice to be delivered in a timely manner, experts in the field are equally important.”

During convocation he along with the chief guest and Chief Justice of the Supreme Court, Dr DY Chandrachud, awarded degrees to the students. Yogi said, “India is now recognised for its rule of law. It plays a crucial role in changing perceptions, those of the common man, the country, and the world.”

He said that the university is progressing in the right direction and expressed confidence that all graduates, postgraduates, and research students receiving degrees will make their parents and teachers proud.

He said that their efforts will benefit not only the university, but also society and the nation at large.

Welcoming the Chief Justice of India, Dr DY Chandrachud, the CM said that good legal experts, after obtaining their graduation, post-graduation and research degrees, can contribute significantly to nation-building in every walk of life.

He said, “The enthusiasm of the students has made it possible to have the Chief Justice as the chief guest at the university's third convocation. Dr Chandrachud has previously blessed the students at two earlier convocations as well.

His presence on this occasion delights all of us because his tenure as the Chief Justice of Allahabad High Court before joining the Supreme Court is an unforgettable moment for the people of UP and the world of justice.

Even today, every resident of UP and every person, who believes in the justice system, holds his words in high regard with a very positive feeling.”