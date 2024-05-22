Rudy Giuliani Enters Not Guilty Plea in Arizona Court for Alleged Conspiracy to Overturn 2020 Election Results

Rudy Giuliani and ten others pleaded not guilty in an Arizona court to charges of conspiring to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election.

Rudy Giuliani and ten others pleaded not guilty in an Arizona court on Tuesday, May 21, to charges of conspiring to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election. Giuliani, a former New York mayor, will also have to post a $10,000 bond for ignoring the state's efforts to serve him with a summons over the past week.

Giuliani appeared for the arraignment remotely. It was held in a Phoenix courtroom. The trial is scheduled to take place in October.

Former Arizona Republican Party chair Kelli Ward, as well as 11 others, were also arraigned in a Phoenix courtroom on Tuesday for conspiracy, forgery and fraud charges. She and nine others have pleaded not guilty. Her trial is set to take place on October 17.

Arizona authorities struggled to serve Rudy Giuliani notice of the indictment

While appearing remotely for the arraignment, Giuliani said he did not have an attorney at present, but will have one in the future. When the court asked him if he would need counsel appointed for the arraignment, he replied, “No, no, I think I am capable of handling it myself.”

For several weeks, Arizona authorities struggled to serve Giuliani notice of the indictment against him. They were finally able to serve him FRiday night, May 17, when he was walking to a car. This happened shortly after he celebrated his 80th birthday in Florida.

Giuliani said on Tuesday after prosecutors requested for a $10,000 cash bond because of the difficulty they faced in serving him in the case, “I have a fair number of threats including death threats, and I don't have security anymore …so I have very strict rules about who gets up and who doesn't.”

Of the 10 defendants who joined Giuliani in entering their not-guilty pleas, four appeared virtually, while six appeared in person. The defendants include Trump ally Christina Bobb, and former Trump campaign aide Mike Roman.