Rubia’s 66 the only bright spot in J&K’s defeat against Haryana

NL Corresspondent

Trivanthripuram, Jan 12: Brilliant knock of 66 runs by the make-shift opening batter, Rubia Syed was the only bright spot in J&K's 87-run defeat against Haryana in the ongoing Senior Women's One-Day Trophy at St Xavier's College Ground, Thumba, Trivanthripuram, here.

After a series of failures in the tournament so far, Rubia played a brilliant knock today in J&K's losing battle to give her much needed confidence for the future games.

Chasing a fighting total of 217 runs on a batting friendly track, J&K batters, except Rubia falttered due to lack of application and commitment and the whole team bundled out for a paltry 130 runs, thus J&K lost the match by a big margin of 87 runs.

Rubia Syed scored splendid 66 runs off 77 balls, studded with 7 fours and 4 sixes, while skipper Sandhya Sayal, Shivanti Gupta and Chitra Singh Jamwal contributed 13, 12 and 11 runs to the total respectively.

Priyanka Sharma was the pick of the bowlers for Haryana who took 3 wickets, while Triveni Vasistha bagged 2 wickets. Suman Gulia, Bhawna Ohlan, Sonia Mendhiya, Sheetal Rana and Pooja Phogat claimed one wicket each.

Earlier, winning the toss and batting first, Haryana scored a good total of 217 runs in the stipulated 50 overs, losing 8 wickets in the process. Skipper Sheetal Rana top scored with 47 runs off 67 balls with 5 boundaries, while Tanisha Ohlan and Bhawna Ohlan contributed 36 and 34 runs to the total respectively.

For J&K, Sandhya Sayal, Chitra Singh Jamwal, Anju Tomar, Rubia Syed and Sarla Devi claimed one wicket each. J&K will take on Maharashtra in their last league match on January 16 at Sports Hub International Stadium, Trivanthripuram in Kerala.