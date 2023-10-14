RSS Chief calls for strengthening social harmony

Will address a Public Rally in Kathua tomorrow

Northlines Correspondent

Jammu Tawi, Oct 14: Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief, Dr Mohan Rao Bhagwat on Saturday exhorted Sangh Swayamsevak (RSS Volunteers) to work for the protection of the environment, cementing social harmony and strengthening the traditional family system of the Bharat.

On the second day of his three-day visit to Jammu, Dr Mohan Bhagwat addressed Samanvah Baithak of the various organizations of the Sangh Parivar wherein 105 Swayamsevaks of 38 organizations of the Sangh Parivar attended the meeting in which various social issues were discussed.

The Sarsanghchalak emphasized the need for further spreading organizational networks so as to reach out to every home with the message of the RSS. He especially focused on spreading the organization's network ahead of the centenary celebrations (100th year) of the foundation of RSS. In the Samanvah Baithak, the Sarsanghchalak reviewed various projects initiated by the J&K RSS for the development of villages and the rural economy. He gave some suggestions to the Swayamsevaks who have taken projects for village development and social harmony. The Sarsanghchalak met with the inmates of the hostel of Sewa Bharti at Keshav Bhawan. He interacted with the students and inquired about their educational activities. Inmates of the hostel recited patriotic songs before the Sarsanghchalak.

The RSS chief arrived in Jammu on Friday evening. According to sources, Dr Bhagwat will review the political situation of J&K and Ladakh UTs with top functionaries of Sangh including Prant Pracharak, Seh Prant Pracharak and Pracharaks of all districts of J&K.

On the morning of October 15, he after a meeting with Swayam Sewaks will leave for Kathua in the afternoon where he will address about 5000 Swayam Sewaks of Kathua and Samba districts in full dress at Sports Stadium Kathua. He will also visit a village on the outskirts of Kathua district and unveil the portrait of Bharat Mata there. The villagers have been associated with Sangh for over seven decades. The people of the village will give the RSS chief a rousing reception and he besides interacting with them will have dinner with the villagers in a traditional way before his departure to Delhi in Rajdhani train during the night on October 15.