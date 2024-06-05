back to top
Royal Expert Says Meghan Markle Struggling to Find Chef and Staff for New Lifestyle Brand

By: Northlines

A royal commentator has said that Meghan Markle has had a “lot of trouble” finding people who can help her with her new lifestyle brand.

‘She's so demanding'

Royal biographer Angela Levin has said that Meghan is at a “stalemate” with the new venture. “She is very upset about what is happening with this American Orchard Rivera, she is not happy about how it has been received. The jam was a bit of a laughing stock, she sent it off to about fifty friends and only a few replied,” Levin told GBN America.

“Everyone said that she is in a jam. It is not moving forward. She has had a lot of trouble finding a CEO to run it for her and she is having a lot of trouble finding a chef. Some of them have gone along to see how it is but they say she is so meticulous about everything,” she continued. “She's so demanding and they don't really want that. These are chefs who have good , and they're not people who are learning.”

“So it's a bit of a stalemate, but she has got 150 things on her link, and she's applied for a global patent. Some of the things [she will be selling] are fabric gift wraps, cocktail napkins, meditation maps, pillows for household pets, a whole range of things from A to Z,” Levin added. “We'll have to see how she gets on. I think she's she's finding it much more difficult than she thought. I think she thought she would sail in and everybody would think it was wonderful, which I think she does a lot about herself. But actually it's jolly hard work.”

Levin previously said that Meghan has been feeling “very low” after facing criticism over her new venture. She said that the duchess is “thin-skinned” and finds it difficult to handle criticism, and has “been crying a lot.”

 

