Root and Brook smash record 454-run stand against Pakistan in Multan Test

England batsmen Joe Root and Harry Brook etched their names in cricketing history on Day 4 of the Multan Test against Pakistan by registering an unprecedented 454-run partnership for the fourth wicket. This marks the highest ever partnership recorded in Test cricket since records began in 1877.

Continuing their impressive batting form against the Pakistani bowling attack, Root and Brook stitched together a record-breaking stand. Their 454-run alliance surpasses the previous highest stand for any wicket in away Tests of 451, set by England and Australia in 1934. It also surpassed the 449-run partnership between Australia's Adam Voges and Shaun Marsh against West Indies in 2015, which was the highest for the fourth wicket until now.

While the overall highest partnership in Tests still belongs to Mahela Jayawardene and Kumar Sangakkara of Sri Lanka, who combined for 624 runs against South Africa in 2006, Root and Brook have etched their names in the history books with this monumental achievement. Both batsmen looked on track for huge scores, with Root falling just short of a double century on 262.

This record-breaking partnership saw Root surpass former captain Alastair Cook to become England's all-time leading run scorer in Test cricket. In a stellar career spanning over a decade now, Root's stellar consistency has seen him amass over 20,000 international runs and over 150 half-centuries. He continues to climb up the list of leading run scorers and century makers in Tests.

England will be hoping this landmark stand paves the way for their first Test series victory in Pakistan in over 17 years. Root and Brook have grabbed the headlines for their side with a feat that may remain unmatched for generations to come. Their names will be remembered in cricketing annals for scripting a world record that had stood unsurpassed in the longest format since Test cricket began nearly 150 years ago.