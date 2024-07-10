Ron Weasley and Padma Patil reunite 20 years after iconic Yule Ball scene in Harry Potter

It has been over 20 years since the release of the iconic Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire film which featured one of the most memorable scenes from the franchise – the Yule Ball. Fans of the popular wizarding world were thrilled recently when two of the key characters from that particular scene had a chance encounter and reunited after two decades. Rupert Grint, known for his memorable portrayal of Ron Weasley and Afshan Azad, who played Padma Patil met up recently at an exhibition, giving Potterheads a joyful surprise.

Azad took to social media to share pictures from her chance meeting with Grint. In the photos, the former on-screen pair can be seen all smiles, looking delighted to catch up after such a long time. Azad added a hilarious caption pointing to a well-known moment between their characters at the Yule Ball which still amuses fans. Despite inviting her, Ron was too shy to dance with Padma during the event, leaving her hanging. Azad joked that the situation remained unchanged even after 20 years had passed.

Followers of the beloved fantasy saga flooded the comments section, sharing how touched they felt seeing Ron and Padma together again after so long. Many reminisced about their favorite scenes from that particular movie installment and the lasting memories the young actors had given them playing those iconic roles. Both Azad and Grint have moved forward in their respective careers since then but will always be cherished for bringing the magical world of Hogwarts to life on the big screen.