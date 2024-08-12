back to top
Search
    SportsCricketRohit Sharma and Virat Kohli Eyeing Return to Duleep Trophy Selectors
    SportsCricket

    Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli Eyeing Return to Duleep Trophy Selectors

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    The selectors have sparked speculation that Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli could lace up their boots for the Duleep Trophy next month. Sources indicate the selectors are keen to enlist the services of 's star batsmen for the four-team tournament as part of the build up to the upcoming Test series against Bangladesh.

    While the two stalwarts have primarily in white-ball formats in recent times, playing in the Duleep Trophy would provide them valuable time in the middle under red ball cricket conditions. Younger talents like Shubman Gill, Axar Patel, and Suryakumar Yadav have also been asked to participate, no doubt benefiting from batting alongside and learning from the experienced duo.

    Interestingly, pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah has been allotted an extended rest and won't take part as the selectors want to manage his workload judiciously. Bumrah's absence could open the door for others to stake their claim to spots in the Test side. The pitches for the Bangladesh fixtures are expected to be spin-friendly which may result in Bumrah being rested from that series as well to keep him fresh.

    With Rohit and Kohli slotting seamlessly back into the red ball setup, fans can look forward to their skill and leadership providing both inspiration and guidance to the next generation of Indian batsmen during the Duleep Trophy tournament later next month.

    No comments were available from the BCCI on the speculated plans for Rohit and Kohli although an announcement regarding squad selection is likely in the coming days. In the meantime, fans will be keeping a close eye on developments as the cricket landscape builds towards another memorable Test battle.

    Follow The Northlines on WhatsApp
    Previous article
    Thrilling Final Day sees USA Pip China for Top Spot in Paris Olympics Medals Tally by Smallest of Margins
    Next article
    Meeting the Amazing Anushka Robot Built on a Shoestring Budget
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    Share post:

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    Thrilling Final Day sees USA Pip China for Top Spot in Paris Olympics Medals Tally by Smallest of Margins

    Northlines Northlines -
    The final day of competition at the Paris Olympics...

    Algerian boxer Imane Khelif’s Commonwealth Games gold highlights power of overcoming school bullying through sport

    Northlines Northlines -
    Imane Khelif's historic gold medal at the 2022 Commonwealth...

    Rai Benjamin snatches 400m hurdles gold from Warholm and dos Santos in gripping Paris final

    Northlines Northlines -
    The highly anticipated men's 400m hurdles final at the...

    Abhinav Bindra awarded Olympic order for distinguished contribution to Olympic movement

    Northlines Northlines -
    Paris, Aug 11: Indian shooting icon Abhinav Bindra was...

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

    Important Links

    © 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Supreme Court tells Punjab, Haryana DGPs to meet for partial reopening...

    Zeb and Haniya singer Haniya Aslam passes away in Pakistan

    UGC-NET 2024: SC refuses to entertain plea against Centre’s decision to...