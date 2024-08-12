Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli Eyeing Return to Duleep Trophy Selectors

The cricket selectors have sparked speculation that Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli could lace up their boots for the Duleep Trophy next month. Sources indicate the selectors are keen to enlist the services of India's star batsmen for the four-team tournament as part of the build up to the upcoming Test series against Bangladesh.

While the two stalwarts have primarily featured in white-ball formats in recent times, playing in the Duleep Trophy would provide them valuable time in the middle under red ball cricket conditions. Younger talents like Shubman Gill, Axar Patel, and Suryakumar Yadav have also been asked to participate, no doubt benefiting from batting alongside and learning from the experienced duo.

Interestingly, pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah has been allotted an extended rest and won't take part as the selectors want to manage his workload judiciously. Bumrah's absence could open the door for others to stake their claim to spots in the Test side. The pitches for the Bangladesh fixtures are expected to be spin-friendly which may result in Bumrah being rested from that series as well to keep him fresh.

With Rohit and Kohli slotting seamlessly back into the red ball setup, fans can look forward to their skill and leadership providing both inspiration and guidance to the next generation of Indian batsmen during the Duleep Trophy tournament later next month.

No comments were available from the BCCI on the speculated plans for Rohit and Kohli although an announcement regarding squad selection is likely in the coming days. In the meantime, fans will be keeping a close eye on developments as the cricket landscape builds towards another memorable Test battle.