back to top
Search
    IndiaRishabh Shetty wins Best Actor award for ‘Kantara’ at 70th National Film...
    India

    Rishabh Shetty wins Best Actor award for ‘Kantara’ at 70th National Film Awards

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    Agencies

    New Delhi, August 16: Actor Rishab Shetty clinched the Best Actor award for his blockbuster film ‘Kantara' at the 70th Film Awards, whose winners were announced in the national capital on Friday.

    The Best Actress honour was shared by Nithya Menen and Manasi Parekh. While Nithya bagged the honour for her role in Tamil film ‘Thiruchitrambalam', Manasi won the award for teh Gujarati film ‘Kutch Express'. The awards honouring the best films and cinematic achievements of the year 2022, were announced by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (I&B) at a press conference here.

    The jury included – Rahul Rawail, Chairperson of the Feature Film Jury; Nila Madhab Panda, Chairperson of the Non-Feature Film Jury and Gangadhar Mudalair, Chairperson of the Best Writing on Cinema Jury.

    Set in the fictional village of Dakshina Kannada, ‘Kantara' follows the character of Shetty, who essays the character of a Kambala champion, who has a faceoff with an upright Forest Range officer. Kantara also won the ‘Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome ' award.

    Manoj Bajpayee's ‘Gulmohar' bagged the ‘Best Hindi Film' award and the film also recieved a Special Mention. Helmed by Rahul V. Chittella, ‘Gulmohar' revolves around the multi-generation Batra family who are all set to move out of their 34-year-old family home – Gulmohar- and how this shift in their lives is rediscovery of the bonds that have held them together as a family with secrets and insecurities.

    The film also stars Sharmila Tagore, Simran, and Suraj Sharma in the lead roles.

    Malayalam-language drama ‘Aattam' won the Best Feature Film award.

    At last year's 69th National Film Awards, Allu Arjun, Alia Bhatt, Kriti Sanon, and Pankaj Tripathi were among the winners.

     

     

     

    Follow The Northlines on WhatsApp
    Previous article
    Doctor rape-murder: Colleagues involved in crime, parents tell CBI; ex-principal questioned
    Next article
    Cabinet has approved infrastructure projects worth nearly Rs 2 lakh crore since June: Vaishnaw
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    Share post:

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    Okaya Electric Vehicles rolls out unprecedented offers on electric scooters this August

    Northlines Northlines -
    New Delhi: Okaya Electric Vehicles, a pioneer in India’s electric...

    Sensex, Nifty jump nearly 2 pc to hit over two-week highs on rally in global peers

    Northlines Northlines -
    MUMBAI: Benchmark Sensex spurted by 1,330 points to close...

    Finance Ministry permits 15 securities firms to undertake Aadhaar-based verification of clients

    Northlines Northlines -
    NL Coressponden t NEW DELHI: The Finance Ministry has permitted...

    NITI Aayog calls for guidelines, E-KYC to check background of PMMY loan applicants

    Northlines Northlines -
    Agencies NEW DELHI:The Government think tank NITI Aayog has pitched...

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

    Important Links

    © 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Okaya Electric Vehicles rolls out unprecedented offers on electric scooters this...

    Amazon Future Engineer prog invites applications from girl students for 500...

    PNB alerts customers regarding cyber frauds through APK files