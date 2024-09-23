Rishabh Pant explains viral moment guiding Bangladesh’s field setup during 1st Test

India's dynamic wicketkeeper batter Rishabh Pant, who made headlines for his outstanding 109-run knock during the first Test against Bangladesh in Chennai, has explained the reason for the light-hearted moment caught on the stump mic.



On Day 3 of the Test, as Bangladesh captain Najmul Hossain Shanto adjusted his field placements during India's second innings, Pant was heard cheekily instructing the opposition on where to place their fielders.



“Arey idhar aayega ek… Bhai, ek idhar aayega. One fielder here,” Pant said during the second innings. The moment had left fans and commentators in splits.

After India's momentous 280-run victory on Sunday, Pant opened up about the “amazing” moment in a video posted by the BCCI on X.



“I think the understanding of the game for me is that cricket should improve wherever you play. So I was just trying to help the other team that you can set a fielder here, and it was amazing, actually… I enjoyed it,” Pant said in the video.

On the third day of the first Test against Bangladesh, Pant hit his sixth Test century, his first since returning to competitive cricket after recovering from injuries he suffered in a horrific car accident in December 2022.