back to top
Search
    SportsRishabh Pant explains viral moment guiding Bangladesh's field setup during 1st Test
    Sports

    Rishabh Pant explains viral moment guiding Bangladesh’s field setup during 1st Test

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    's dynamic wicketkeeper batter Rishabh Pant, who made headlines for his outstanding 109-run knock during the first Test against Bangladesh in Chennai, has explained the reason for the light-hearted moment caught on the stump mic.

    On Day 3 of the Test, as Bangladesh captain Najmul Hossain Shanto adjusted his field placements during India's second innings, Pant was heard cheekily instructing the opposition on where to place their fielders.

    “Arey idhar aayega ek… Bhai, ek idhar aayega. One fielder here,” Pant said during the second innings. The moment had left fans and commentators in splits.

    After India's momentous 280-run victory on Sunday, Pant opened up about the “amazing” moment in a video posted by the BCCI on X.

    “I think the understanding of the game for me is that should improve wherever you play. So I was just trying to help the other team that you can set a fielder here, and it was amazing, actually… I enjoyed it,” Pant said in the video.

    On the third day of the first Test against Bangladesh, Pant hit his sixth Test century, his first since returning to competitive cricket after recovering from injuries he suffered in a horrific car accident in December 2022.

    Follow The Northlines on WhatsApp
    Previous article
    Prabath Jayasuriya spins Sri Lanka to victory over New Zealand in 1st Test
    Next article
    India tighten grip on top spot in World Test Championship table
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    Share post:

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    India tighten grip on top spot in World Test Championship table

    Northlines Northlines -
    A dominant India tightened their grip on the top...

    Prabath Jayasuriya spins Sri Lanka to victory over New Zealand in 1st Test

    Northlines Northlines -
    Galle, Sep 23: Left-arm spinner Prabath Jayasuriya delivered a...

    India register emphatic 280-run victory over Bangladesh in 1st Chennai Test

    Northlines Northlines -
    Ravichandran Ashwin led India to an emphatic victory in...

    Bangladesh bowlers reduce India to 176/6 at tea on Day 1

    Northlines Northlines -
    Yashasvi Jaiswal's patient fifty was an exception when other...

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

    Important Links

    © 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    JK Polls: Over 15,500 KP voters eligible to vote in second...

    Rusted mortar shell destroyed in controlled explosion in J&K’s Samba

    Rhea Singha crowned Miss Universe India 2024