back to top
Search
    EntertainmentRhea Singha crowned Miss Universe India 2024
    Entertainment

    Rhea Singha crowned Miss Universe India 2024

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    Jaipur, Sep 23: Rhea Singha has been crowned 2024 Miss Universe , and she will now represent the nation at the global Miss Universe 2024 pageant.

    The grand finale of Miss Universe India 2024 was held on Sunday in Jaipur, Rajasthan.

    The event was filled with excitement, with Rhea emerging as the winner and taking home the prestigious title.

    After her big win, Rhea couldn't contain her happiness. Speaking to ANI with a bright smile, she shared, “Today I won the title of Miss Universe India 2024. I am so thankful. I have done so much work to get to this level where I can consider myself worthy enough for this crown.

    I am so inspired by the previous winners.

    ”Actress and 2015 Miss Universe India, Urvashi Rautela, who served as a judge at the event, shared her thoughts and expressed hope that India will win the Miss Universe crown again this year.

    “I feel what all the girls are feeling. The winners are mind-blowing. They will represent our country very well in Miss Universe. I am hopeful that India will win the Miss Universe crown again this year. All the girls have been hard-working, dedicated, and extremely beautiful,” Urvashi said.

    With this title, Rhea is now preparing to represent India at the 2024 Miss Universe competition, which will take place later this year.

    Follow The Northlines on WhatsApp
    Previous article
    India reports first case of Mpox strain that led WHO to declare it public health emergency: Sources
    Next article
    Rusted mortar shell destroyed in controlled explosion in J&K’s Samba
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    Share post:

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    Boman Irani feted with South Asian Film Association award for his directorial debut ‘The Mehta Boys’

    Northlines Northlines -
    Actor Boman Irani, whose directorial debut ‘The Mehta Boys’...

    Deepika Padukone shares video showcasing adorable newborn quirks

    Northlines Northlines -
    Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone, currently savouring the joys of...

    ‘Lawrence Bishnoi ko bhejun’; burqa-clad woman scares Salim Khan

    Northlines Northlines -
    A man and a burqa-clad woman allegedly threatened noted...

    Kareena Kapoor on 25 years in Bollywood, working with Saif, Taimur’s fame

    Northlines Northlines -
    Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan has said she wants to...

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

    Important Links

    © 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    JK Polls: Over 15,500 KP voters eligible to vote in second...

    Rusted mortar shell destroyed in controlled explosion in J&K’s Samba

    India reports first case of Mpox strain that led WHO to...