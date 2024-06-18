Revisit, Rethink, Redesign!

The point raised by the Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCI) Jammu along with many local leadership regarding the disadvantages associated with the present layout of the under construction flyover in Kunjwani-Sainik Colony-Channi Himmat-Narwal Sector of Jammu on the Delhi-Amritsar-Katra Expressway seems to be valid as the road from Kunjwani stretch onwards is being built as a blind wall, which is likely to kill the charm of this beautiful stretch housing so many business establishments with many having importance based on tourism and sightseeing.

The contention of the traders community and the local leadership, which is based on reasoning and logic, is that the aforesaid road should be in the form of a flyover based on pillars, as this sector is very thickly populated city area, comprising schools, hospitals, local markets, shops, malls, banquet halls, main-fruit mandi, main-vegetable mandi, transport nagar, ISBT bus stand and new railway station platforms with entrance and exit axis, and the proposed blind wall will spoil all the establishments and also create obstacles in free movement of people, which should not be the case.

It is good that the BJP leadership along with the Jammu Chamber members have raised this issue before concerned Minister Nitin Gadkari, the government should now consider the demand on merit as whatever has been projected is true to the hilt and should be respected by the concerned quarters or else the business and tourism is expected to get a big jolt in the area.

This issue should not be taken in an egoist manner rather things are required to be sorted out with deep thinking and rationale. As all the entities are wholeheartedly in favour of the aforesaid road project connecting various important destinations but the same should not be allowed to play a spoilsport as described earlier.

It is advisable that the concerned quarters should revisit their decision, rethink over the matter and redesign the layout to mitigate the problem at the first place and give chance to the business community and tourist stakeholders to thrive and help in improving the socio-economic conditions of Jammu region, which had already faced many problems in the past due to turmoil in Valley and indifference of the successive governments which unfortunately never gave preference to this region when the comparison was between Kashmir and Jammu.