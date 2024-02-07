Restrictions Imposed On Internet, Mob Gathering In J&K’s Poonch And Rajouri

Jammu, Feb 7: After Parliament gave nod to the grant of Scheduled Tribe status to the Pahari community in J&K, authorities on Wednesday imposed restrictions on Internet and mob gathering in Poonch and Rajouri districts.

Parliament on Tuesday passed the grant of scheduled tribe (ST) status to the Pahari community living in different parts of J&K.

So far, Gujjar/Bakerwal community had the Scheduled Tribe status with 9 per cent reservation in government jobs for members of this community.

Gujjar/Bakarwal community has opposed the grant of ST status to Paharis claiming that they would cut into the reservations made for Gujjar/Bakerwal community and also that the Paharis are a well settled community in the UT.

Along with the Paharis, Parliament has passed the bill granting ST status to Padari tribe, Kolis and Gadda Brahmins of the UT.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has assured that the grant of ST status to Paharis would not impact the reservations made for the Gujjar/Bakarwal community. (Agencies)