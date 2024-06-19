back to top
Renowned director Hansal Mehta opens up about shifting between film and television industries early in career

By: Northlines

Renowned director Hansal Mehta recently opened up about the various career transitions he had to make due financial constraints during difficult phases. In an interview with a leading publication, Mehta recalled signing up to helm a daily soap for well known producer Ekta Kapoor to sustain himself monetarily. However, he mentioned being replaced from the project within the first two weeks.

Mehta stated that filmmaker Sanjay Gupta helped him out of a rough patch by offering him the opportunity to direct the feature film Woodstock Villa which served as a breakthrough for actress Kirron Kher’s son. He expressed gratitude towards Gupta for providing a job and steady income during a time when survival was a struggle.

The director further added that he attempted to direct a daily drama for Ekta Kapoor’s production house titled K Street Pali Hill. However, he stated being let go from the role after only 15 days into production. Contrary to perceptions, Mehta clarified that Kapoor disconnected from the project in a polite manner by personally informing him that thesoap’s tone seemed too cinematic.

Years later, Mehta credited Kapoor with introducing him to the realm of long-format storytelling through the acclaimed series Bose: Dead or Alive for the streaming platform AltBalaji, where he served as showrunner. He went on to find more success with other wellreceived web shows like Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Storyand recent critically acclaimed titles. Mehta is currently developing an upcomging biopic on Mahatma Gandhi in addition to returning for the next season of Scam.

World Sickle Cell Day 2024: Date, Theme, History, Significance, and Everything...