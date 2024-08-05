Renowned art patron Sara Abraham who championed Indian artists passes away

In the 1970s, when art patronage was limited in India, Sara Abraham emerged as a pioneering figure who took it upon herself to educate people about art and make it more accessible. Sadly, this visionary soul passed away in Chennai recently at the age of XX, leaving behind a rich legacy.

Born in Kerala, Abraham nurtured a passion for art from a young age. She received early training at institutions like the Government School of Arts and Crafts, honing her skills under acclaimed names. Based out of Mumbai later, she recognized the need to promote Indian art on a larger scale.

She began collecting works of prominent artists and dreamed of presenting art to the masses. This inspired her to curate the ‘Travelling Art Gallery', exhibitions that traveled across cities and introduced people to diverse styles. Notable artists in her collection included Bikash Bhattacharjee, KG Subramanyan and MF Husain.

Abraham wore many hats – artist, collector, connoisseur. She exhibited a rare ability to blend aesthetics with business acumen and took the onus to establish commercial galleries. Recalling fond memories, acclaimed artist Manisha Gera Baswani said “Her efforts holding the travelling shows in the 1970s were pioneering.”

According to Kayal Lalithakala Akademi Chairperson Murali Cheeroth,“Her vision and passion will continue motivating future generations of artists and patrons.” Though no longer with us, Abraham's untiring efforts have ensured art remains accessible to all in India. She will be fondly remembered for her contributions.