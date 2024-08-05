back to top
Search
    Life StyleRenowned art patron Sara Abraham who championed Indian artists passes away
    Life Style

    Renowned art patron Sara Abraham who championed Indian artists passes away

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    In the 1970s, when patronage was limited in , Sara Abraham emerged as a pioneering figure who took it upon herself to educate people about art and make it more accessible. Sadly, this visionary soul passed away in Chennai recently at the age of XX, leaving behind a rich legacy.

    Born in Kerala, Abraham nurtured a passion for art from a young age. She received early training at institutions like the Government School of Arts and Crafts, honing her skills under acclaimed names. Based out of Mumbai later, she recognized the need to promote Indian art on a larger scale.

    She began collecting works of prominent artists and dreamed of presenting art to the masses. This inspired her to curate the ‘Travelling Art Gallery', exhibitions that traveled across cities and introduced people to diverse styles. Notable artists in her collection included Bikash Bhattacharjee, KG Subramanyan and MF Husain.

    Abraham wore many hats – artist, collector, connoisseur. She exhibited a rare ability to blend aesthetics with acumen and took the onus to establish commercial galleries. Recalling fond memories, acclaimed artist Manisha Gera Baswani said “Her efforts holding the travelling shows in the 1970s were pioneering.”

    According to Kayal Lalithakala Akademi Chairperson Murali Cheeroth,“Her vision and passion will continue motivating future generations of artists and patrons.” Though no longer with us, Abraham's untiring efforts have ensured art remains accessible to all in India. She will be fondly remembered for her contributions.

    Previous article
    Rising threats from Lyme disease as ticks spread globally bring challenges in diagnosis
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    Share post:

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    How Social Media Influencers are Immersing Audiences in the Olympics Experience

    Northlines Northlines -
    Bringing the Olympics Home through Social Media As viewers around...

    Dermatologists Explain Why Those Small Red Spots on Your Skin Likely Pose No Health Risks

    Northlines Northlines -
    It's a common sight for many - noticing little...

    Famous Designer Promotes Nutritious Sattu-Jowar Rotis as Alternative to Refined Wheat Flatbreads

    Northlines Northlines -
    Healthy Alternative to Regular Rotis Gaining Popularity Famous designer Masaba...

    Inside look at KJo hosting popular talk show segment at lavish Ambani wedding

    Northlines Northlines -
    The lavish celebrations of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's...

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

    Important Links

    © 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Rising threats from Lyme disease as ticks spread globally bring challenges...

    Affordable International Roaming Plans for Travellers from Top Indian Telcos in...

    Army opens fire on suspected infiltrators along LoC in J-K, search...