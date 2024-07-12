back to top
    Reminder Of When Constitution Was Trampled: PM Modi on ‘Samvidhaan Hatya Diwas’

    NEW DELHI, July 12: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday that observing June 25 as ‘Samvidhaan Hatya Diwas' will serve as a reminder of what happened when the Constitution was trampled over.
    He said on ‘X', “It is also a day to pay homage to each and every person who suffered due to the excesses of the Emergency, a Congress unleashed dark phase of Indian history.”
    Modi's post came soon after Home Minister Amit Shah announced commemorating June 25, the day Emergency was declared in 1975, as ‘Samvidhaan Hatya Diwas' to remember the “massive contributions” of those who endured inhuman pains during the period.

