Reliance Motors launches ‘Shotgun 650’

Jammu, Feb 25: Reliance Motors has launched ‘Shotgun 650' in Jammu market at starting price of Rs. 3.59 lakh (ex-showroom).

Unveiling of the bike was done by MD Vikas Rathore in presence of company officials, dealership staff and customers at an event held at Reliance Motors.

The company has already commenced bookings for the Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 at its official website and over the counter at dealership. Deliveries and test rides will begin from March 2024.

The custom-inspired motorcycle, Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 is available in four colour options-Stencil White, Plasma Blue, Green Drill and Sheetmetal Grey.

Built on Royal Enfield's 650-twin platform, the Shotgun 650 is placed between the RE Super Meteor 650 and the RE Continental GT 650. Following a retro-futuristic design, the Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 is inspired by its predecessor, the SG650 Concept which was showcased at EICMA 2021.

Key features of the RE Shotgun 650 include an LED headlamp, a digi-analogue instrument cluster with the Tripper navigation system and a newly launched Royal Enfield Wingman in-app feature that keeps riders updated on the motorcycle's live location, fuel and engine oil levels, service reminders and more. Furthermore, it has a USB charging port, a flat handlebar, mid-set footpegs and a single-seat setup.

At its heart, the Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 is powered by a 648cc, parallel-twin, oil-cooled engine, similar to the Super Meteor 650. The engine generates a peak power of 46 hp at 7,250 rpm and a max torque of 52.3 Nm at 5,650 rpm and comes paired with a six-speed gearbox.

In terms of suspension, the Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 gets 43 mm Showa upside-down forks at the front and five-step adjustable rear shock absorbers at the rear bike rides on 18/17-inch (front and rear) tubeless tyres. It has a wheelbase of 1,465 mm. For braking, the Shotgun 650 has a 320 mm front disc brake and a 300 mm rear disc brake.