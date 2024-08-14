back to top
    IndiaReiterate commitment to always protect bonds of Unity, Brotherhood: PM Modi
    IndiaLatest NewsLead News

    Reiterate commitment to always protect bonds of Unity, Brotherhood: PM Modi

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    New Delhi, Aug 14: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday recalled the sufferings of people impacted by 's partition and reiterated the commitment to always protecting the bonds of unity and brotherhood in the nation.
    On the Partition Horrors Remembrance Day, he said, “We recall the countless people who were impacted and greatly suffered due to the horrors of Partition. It is also a day to pay tributes to their courage, which illustrates the power of human resilience. A lot of those impacted by Partition went on to rebuild their lives and attain immense success.”
    He added, “Today, we also reiterate our commitment to always protect the bonds of unity and brotherhood in our nation.” (Agencies)

    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

