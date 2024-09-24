back to top
Search
    Jammu KashmirRegional parties misleading people of J&K with false promises: Azad
    Jammu KashmirKashmirToday's Stories

    Regional parties misleading people of J&K with false promises: Azad

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    Srinagar, Sep 23: Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP) chairman Ghulam Nabi Azad on Monday slammed regional parties in and for “misleading” people with false promises and agendas.

    During roadshows in Ganderbal and Hazratbal, Azad said these parties have repeatedly “exploited” the sentiments of the masses without offering any real solutions to the issues faced by the people.

    He said while MPs from other parties, including the Congress, chose to remain silent over the revocation of Article 370, he stood firmly in opposition.

    “I fought against the revocation of Article 370 in Parliament and even sat on a dharna to express my dissent,” he said.

    The former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister said these parties often use emotional rhetoric to divert attention from “their failure to deliver on development”.

    “No mosque or religion is in danger. If anyone attempts to attack our faith, I would be the first to stand up and sacrifice for the people,” he said.

    Recalling his tenure as chief minister, Azad said that he granted district status to Ganderbal and built hospitals, schools and roads.

    Many leaders have “failed” to deliver progress, they have “misused” the votes and “lied (to) and cheated the public”.

    He assured the residents of Ganderbal that the DPAP remains committed to advancing development initiatives in the area. “We will do more for the development of Ganderbal,” he said.

    On employment issues in Jammu and Kashmir, Azad said the current government's policies have marginalised local residents.

    Outside contractors dominate the sand industry, leaving locals without and economic opportunities, he claimed.

    “Our youth are facing dire circumstances, with many turning to drugs due to the lack of employment opportunities,” he said.

    “If elected, I will introduce legislation to ensure that only locals can buy land and secure jobs in our region,” he added.

    Speaking to reporters, Azad said other political parties are the DPAP's competitors and not friends or enemies.

    “None of them are my enemies. Political parties are our competitors. Like in class, we are all good friends but there is a competition… So, I take every political party and leader as my competitor. I do not take any party leader as my friend. I wish every one of them good ,” he said.

    Follow The Northlines on WhatsApp
    Previous article
    Will continue to knock SC’s door for restoration of Art 370: Farooq
    Next article
    BSF destroys rusted mine in controlled explosion in Samba
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    Share post:

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    Atishi takes charge of AAP’s Govt of Delhi

    Northlines Northlines -
    NEW DELHI, Sept 23: AAP leader Atishi, who took...

    Encounter in Kishtwar enters 3rd Day

    Northlines Northlines -
    JAMMU, Sep 23: The encounter that started between security...

    BSF destroys rusted mine in controlled explosion in Samba

    Northlines Northlines -
    JAMMU, Sept 23:  The Border Security Force (BSF) on...

    Will continue to knock SC’s door for restoration of Art 370: Farooq

    Northlines Northlines -
    JAMMU Tawi, Sept 23: National Conference president Farooq Abdullah...

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

    Important Links

    © 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Atishi takes charge of AAP’s Govt of Delhi

    Encounter in Kishtwar enters 3rd Day

    BSF destroys rusted mine in controlled explosion in Samba