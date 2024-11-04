“Red line has been crossed”: Canadian MP Arya condemns Khalistani attack on Hindu Sabha temple in Brampton

Ottawa [Canada], Nov 4: After Khalistani extremists attacked Hindu-Canadian devotees within the Hindu Sabha temple premises in Brampton, Canadian Member of Parliament Chandra Arya condemned the violence and said that a “red line has been crossed” by Khalistani extremists, highlighting the rise of brazen violent extremism in Canada.

Arya shared a video of the attack on X and wrote, “A red line has been crossed by Canadian Khalistani extremists today. The attack by Khalistanis on the Hindu-Canadian devotees inside the premises of the Hindu Sabha temple in Brampton shows how deep and brazen has Khalistani violent extremism has become in Canada.”

He added, “I begin to feel that there is a small grain of truth in the reports that in addition to Canadian political apparatus, Khalistanis have effectively infiltrated into our law enforcement agencies.”

The Canadian Member of Parliament further expressed concerns that Khalistani extremists are taking advantage of Canada's freedom of expression laws, and are receiving a “free pass.”

“No wonder that under the ‘freedom of expression' Khalistani extremists are getting a free pass in Canada. As I have been saying for long, Hindu-Canadians, for the security and safety of our community, need to step up and assert their rights and hold politicians accountable,” Arya wrote.

The recent attack adds to a string of similar incidents documented in recent years, underscoring a distressing trend of religious intolerance.

In July, Arya had voiced deep concern over the violence directed at Hindu-Canadian communities. In a post on X, he wrote, “The Hindu temple BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir in Edmonton is vandalised again. During the last few years, Hindu temples in the Greater Toronto Area, British Columbia, and other places in Canada are being vandalised with hateful graffiti.”

Notably, last year, a Hindu temple in Windsor suffered defacement with anti-India graffiti, sparking widespread condemnation and calls for action from both Canadian and Indian officials. Earlier incidents in Mississauga and Brampton saw temples similarly targeted, drawing strong reactions from the Indian community in Canada. (AGENCIES)