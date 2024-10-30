RDD withholds salaries of 35 BDOs

SRINAGAR, Oct 29: In a decisive move to enhance transparency and ensure timely implementation of the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS), the Rural Development Department (RDD) and Panchayati Raj has initiated stern action against underperforming Block Development Officers (BDOs).

Following recent assessments, the department found that several districts displayed poor performance in utilizing the Area Officer App, a crucial monitoring mechanism, as well as delayed wage payments, in some cases exceeding 15 days.

To address these issues, the department has taken the step of withholding the salaries of BDOs in these underperforming blocks for the month of October 2024.

The salaries will remain withheld until the BDOs meet their cumulative targets in the Area Officer App and show significant improvement in the timely disbursement of wages, including the payment of delay compensation to the workers as per MGNREGA guidelines.

A thorough review of the MIS reports revealed that multiple blocks across the Union Territory registered dismal progress in the utilization of the Area Officer App, with performance levels ranging from 0% to 27% of the set targets.

The worst-performing blocks were Sogam and Wavoora in Kupwara, Mandli in Kathua, and Chasana in Reasi, all of which achieved 0% of their targets. Additionally, blocks like Magam in Kupwara and Panthal in Reasi managed only 7% and 17% of their targets, respectively.

The issue of delayed wage payments was equally concerning, with Kathua's Baggan block and Jammu's Arnia block delaying payments beyond the stipulated 15 days by over 49% and 46%, respectively.

The department has expressed serious concern over the poor performance in both the utilization of the Area Officer App and the timely disbursement of wages.