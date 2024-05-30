back to top
Search
BusinessRBI balance sheet increases 11% to Rs. 70.47 lakh crore in 2023-24...
Business

RBI balance sheet increases 11% to Rs. 70.47 lakh crore in 2023-24 financial year

By: Northlines

Date:

The Reserve Bank of (RBI) has witnessed substantial expansion in its financial resources for the recently concluded financial year, according to details made available in its annual report. The central bank's balance sheet size registered a double digit increase of 11.07%, rising to Rs. 70.47 lakh crore as of March 2024 from Rs. 63.44 lakh crore in the previous year.

The assets side of RBI's balance sheet saw key components post strong growth. Foreign investments managed by the bank were up by 13.9%. Its gold holdings, an important reserve asset, grew 18.26%. Loans and advances extended to financial institutions climbed 30.05% over the year. Domestic assets accounted for 23.31% of the total while foreign currency assets, gold and loans to foreign institutions made up the remaining 76.69%.

On the liabilities side, notes issued saw a rise of 3.88% while deposits and other liabilities increased 27% and 92.57% respectively. RBI's income for 2023-24 augmented 17.04% to Rs. 2.75 lakh crore compared to Rs. 2.35 lakh crore in the previous year, helped by a 31.82% jump in interest earned from foreign securities to Rs. 65,327.93 crore. Expenditure on the other hand dipped sharply by 56.3% allowing the surplus transfer to the government to surge 141.2% to a record Rs. 2.11 lakh crore.

The central bank has thus been able to strengthen its financial position significantly during the period under review through higher returns on its investments and more efficient cost management. The expansion provides RBI with greater capability to conduct monetary policy and manage financial stability.

Previous article
Modi First PM To ‘Lower Dignity’ Of Public Discourse: Manmohan Singh
Next article
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | Congress ‘strangled’ Constitution during Emergency: PM Modi
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

RBI Sees Real GDP Growth At 7 Pc In FY25

Northlines Northlines -
MUMBAI, May 30: Indian economy is likely to grow...

Nissan Urgently Warns Owners of Older Vehicles Over Exploding Airbag Risk

Northlines Northlines -
"Exploding Airbags Prompt Urgent Warning From Nissan" In a sudden...

IRDAI mandates health insurers to furnish cashless authorisation decision within one hour

Northlines Northlines -
New Rules Give Patients Speedier Access to Cashless Healthcare In...

BSNL initiates auction of 27 land parcels spread across key Indian states and UTs

Northlines Northlines -
BSNL looks to monetize assets, puts prime properties on...

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

Important Links

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Rishabh Pant comments on potential of USA Cricket World Cup to...

Police Attach GPS Tracking Device To Two Terror Associates In J&K’s...

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | Congress ‘strangled’ Constitution during Emergency: PM...