RBI balance sheet increases 11% to Rs. 70.47 lakh crore in 2023-24 financial year

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has witnessed substantial expansion in its financial resources for the recently concluded financial year, according to details made available in its annual report. The central bank's balance sheet size registered a double digit increase of 11.07%, rising to Rs. 70.47 lakh crore as of March 2024 from Rs. 63.44 lakh crore in the previous year.
The assets side of RBI's balance sheet saw key components post strong growth. Foreign investments managed by the bank were up by 13.9%. Its gold holdings, an important reserve asset, grew 18.26%. Loans and advances extended to financial institutions climbed 30.05% over the year. Domestic assets accounted for 23.31% of the total while foreign currency assets, gold and loans to foreign institutions made up the remaining 76.69%.
On the liabilities side, notes issued saw a rise of 3.88% while deposits and other liabilities increased 27% and 92.57% respectively. RBI's income for 2023-24 augmented 17.04% to Rs. 2.75 lakh crore compared to Rs. 2.35 lakh crore in the previous year, helped by a 31.82% jump in interest earned from foreign securities to Rs. 65,327.93 crore. Expenditure on the other hand dipped sharply by 56.3% allowing the surplus transfer to the government to surge 141.2% to a record Rs. 2.11 lakh crore.
The central bank has thus been able to strengthen its financial position significantly during the period under review through higher returns on its investments and more efficient cost management. The expansion provides RBI with greater capability to conduct monetary policy and manage financial stability.