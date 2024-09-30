back to top
    Ravindra Jadeja becomes seventh Indian bowler to pick 300 Test wickets

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    Kanpur, Sep 30: Ravindra Jadeja on Monday became the seventh Indian to take 300 Test wickets when he dismissed Khaled Mahmud in the second game against Bangladesh here.
    Jadeja had Mahmud caught and bowled to bring an end to Bangladesh's first innings on day four. Bangladesh were bowled out for 233 shortly after lunch.
    The other Indian bowlers who have taken 300 Test wickets or more include table leader Anil Kumble (619), R Ashwin (524), Kapil Dev (434), Harbhajan Singh (417), Ishant Sharma (311) and Zaheer Khan (311).
    With his feat in his 74th match, Jadeja also became the second quickest to complete the double of 300 wickets and 3000 runs in Test behind England great Ian Botham. (Agencies)

    No ‘spin-doctoring’ can change fact that 2014-24 saw ‘ jobless growth’: Congress
    Ongoing search operations in J&K’s Kathua, Rajouri extended to fresh areas
