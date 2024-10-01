back to top
Search
    IndiaRavi Ahuja named President, CEO of Sony Pictures Entertainment
    India

    Ravi Ahuja named President, CEO of Sony Pictures Entertainment

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    NEW DELHI: Japan's Sony Group Corporation and Sony Pictures (SPE) on Tuesday announced the elevation of Ravi Ahuja as President and CEO of SPE effective January 2, 2025.

    Ahuja, SPE's current Chairman of Global Television Studios and President and COO, will take over from SPE Chairman and CEO Tony Vinciquerra, who will step down from his role as SPE CEO, Sony group said in a statement. Vinciquerra will remain in an advisory role for SPE as non-executive Chairman until the end of December 2025, it added. Ahuja will report to Sony Group Corporation Chairman and CEO Kenichiro Yoshida and Sony Group Corporation President, COO and CFO Hiroki Totoki, the statement said. Ahuja joined SPE in 2021 to oversee all production businesses for Sony Pictures Television (SPT) and the studio's as Chairman of Global Television Studios.

    Since joining SPE, Ahuja has also overseen SPE's Mergers and Acquisitions (M&A) activities, including the acquisitions of award-winning nonfiction entertainment company Industrial Media, leading UK production company Bad Wolf and VFX company, Pixomondo, as well as the sale of GSN Games to Scopely, the group said. Prior to joining SPE, Ahuja was President of Business Operations and CFO of Walt Disney Television. Before that, he was in positions of increasing authority, including CFO, at the Fox Networks Group, and Virgin Entertainment Group, Inc.

    Follow The Northlines on WhatsApp
    Previous article
    India’s manufacturing sector growth slips to 8-month low in September
    Next article
    ATF price cut 6 pc, commercial LPG up Rs 48.5 per cylinder
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    Share post:

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    Vikram Solar files draft papers to raise Rs 1,500 crore via IPO

    Northlines Northlines -
    Agencies New Delhi: Solar module maker Vikram Solar on Tuesday...

    Air India Express-AIX Connect merger complete: DGCA

    Northlines Northlines -
    AGENCIES NEW DELHI: Aviation regulator DGCA on Tuesday said the...

    Birla Estates sells residential properties worth Rs 600 crore in Bengaluru

    Northlines Northlines -
    NL Corresspondent New Delhi: Realty firm Birla Estates has sold...

    SEBI calls for tax breaks on municipal bonds

    Northlines Northlines -
    New Delhi: Capital markets regulator SEBI is expected to...

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

    Important Links

    © 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    NYKS’s Hindi Diwas Pakhwada concludes

    Vikram Solar files draft papers to raise Rs 1,500 crore via...

    Air India Express-AIX Connect merger complete: DGCA