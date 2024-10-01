Ravi Ahuja named President, CEO of Sony Pictures Entertainment

NEW DELHI: Japan's Sony Group Corporation and Sony Pictures Entertainment (SPE) on Tuesday announced the elevation of Ravi Ahuja as President and CEO of SPE effective January 2, 2025.

Ahuja, SPE's current Chairman of Global Television Studios and President and COO, will take over from SPE Chairman and CEO Tony Vinciquerra, who will step down from his role as SPE CEO, Sony group said in a statement. Vinciquerra will remain in an advisory role for SPE as non-executive Chairman until the end of December 2025, it added. Ahuja will report to Sony Group Corporation Chairman and CEO Kenichiro Yoshida and Sony Group Corporation President, COO and CFO Hiroki Totoki, the statement said. Ahuja joined SPE in 2021 to oversee all production businesses for Sony Pictures Television (SPT) and the studio's India business as Chairman of Global Television Studios.

Since joining SPE, Ahuja has also overseen SPE's Mergers and Acquisitions (M&A) activities, including the acquisitions of award-winning nonfiction entertainment company Industrial Media, leading UK production company Bad Wolf and VFX company, Pixomondo, as well as the sale of GSN Games to Scopely, the group said. Prior to joining SPE, Ahuja was President of Business Operations and CFO of Walt Disney Television. Before that, he was in positions of increasing authority, including CFO, at the Fox Networks Group, and Virgin Entertainment Group, Inc.