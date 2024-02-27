Rangreth people thank LG, other dignitaries for transformative development of 70-Kanal playfield

NL Correspondent

The residents of Rangreth, Rawalpora and its surrounding areas are extending their sincere appreciation to Lieutenant Governor, Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir Shri Manoj Sinha ji and other dignitaries for their pivotal role in the development of a 70-kanal playfield at Sikh Nambal, Rangreth.

The community, especially the youth, expressed gratitude towards Lieutenant Governor Shri Manoj Sinha for the approval of this significant project, marking a beacon of progress for the area. Former minister and former MLA, Amira Kadal Jinab Syed Muhammad Altaf Bukhari, Administrative Secretary Sarmad Hafeez, Secretary Nuzhat Gull, Deputy Commissioner Akshay Labroo, Financial Advisor Yasir Sharief, and Executive Engineers from the Sports Department were also acknowledged for their collective support and commitment to the demand for a playground.

The government's sanctioning of the project in 2020 has led to remarkable advancements, showcasing visionary leadership and a strong commitment to sports development. Dawood Ahmed, a sports enthusiast from Vawoosa Rangreth, expressed, “We have conducted many tournaments on this ground, and people from various areas throng these grounds.”

Local resident Parvez Ahmad Wani conveyed gratitude to the sports department for addressing the community's need by constructing much-needed playgrounds in the area. The newly developed playfield, spread over more than 64 kanals of land on the right side of the Industrial area in Rangreth, has become a hub for both young and old residents who are now enjoying morning jogs.

Sonu Singh, a local resident, shared, “Earlier, we had no place to go for a morning walk as walking on the roadside was uncomfortable for us.” He was seen with a group of dozens other male friends enjoying the newly developed facilities.

The extensive work on developing the field, starting with earth filling, has been acknowledged as a project worth crores. While expressing gratitude, the community now urges authorities to undertake earth filling for the remaining 35 kanals, emphasizing its crucial role in youth welfare. The residents humbly request that necessary action be initiated to complete earth filling on the remaining partition. Gratitude is also extended for the resolution of long-pending issues, showcasing the positive impact on the community's well-being.

The local community is advocating for the initial installation of fencing around the playground, followed by the subdivision of the stadium into dedicated sections for cricket and football, the establishment of a practice area, and the addition of proper seating arrangements to enhance the sports-watching experience.

“We once again express our gratitude to LG Manoj Sinha Sahab and the J&K Sports Council for helping us take the earth filling of around 35 kanals of the playground. We appeal to LG Sahab and the concerned authorities to incorporate the remaining 35 kanals to the logical conclusion,” said Mohammad Yasin Parray, President Social Welfare Committee of the area.

The earth filling of the playfield in 2023 stands as a testament to successful convergence efforts, and the community looks forward to the continued collaboration for the holistic development of the playfield.

“We would also like to put on record our appreciation for the commendable work done by Javaid Ahmad Dar, contractor ‘Lucky Traders' and his team for working with great dedication to complete earth filling of 35 kanals of the playfield,” they said.