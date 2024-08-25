back to top
Search
    JammuRandhawa chairs meet of Congress’s screening panel in Srinagar
    JammuJammu Kashmir

    Randhawa chairs meet of Congress’s screening panel in Srinagar

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    Meeting focused on leaders' concerns over seat-sharing with NC; findings to be submitted to Kharge, Rahul Gandhi

    , Aug 24: Congress Party's Election Incharge for Jammu and Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa alongwith Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) President Tariq Hamid Karra on Saturday chaired a meeting of party's screening committee at a hotel in Srinagar.

    The meeting, which lasted for around five hours, held deliberations on protecting the interests of party workers while going for seat sharing with the Conference for upcoming assembly elections.

    Sources said that there were reservations of Congress leaders on seat sharing as they believed that NC is playing a double game while sharing seats with the Congress party.

    “The committee was informed that on multiple seats, Congress party wasn't considered for the mandate despite being way above the NC candidates but still the seats were given to NC. Also, on those seats which were offered to the Congress party, NC probable candidates had given a statement that they will not abide by the decision and will contest the elections on the party symbol,” said a source.

    Since the alliance between the Congress and NC has been announced, resentment within the Congress party is brewing against surrendering in front of NC.

    The source further said that party high command, especially Rahul Gandhi, was informed by few party leaders from Jammu and Kashmir of not keeping the interests of party workers paramount while going for seat-sharing with the NC.

    The meeting was attended by senior leaders G A Mir, Vikar Rasool Wani, Shahnawaz Choudhary, and others and a decision is expected by tomorrow.

    “Randhawa will be taking the findings of the report to Congress president Malikarjun Kharge and then to Rahul Gandhi after which a decision will be taken whether there will be a friendly contest between Congress and NC or things will remain as it is,” the source added.

    Since the alliance was announced by NC president Dr Farooq Abdullah, no formal list of candidates has been released by either party but few leaders have claimed to have gotten the alliance mandate.

    The major issue is on eight seats of the Chenab valley, few seats of the Kashmir Valley and some seats of Pir Panjal.

     

    Follow The Northlines on WhatsApp
    Previous article
    MHA providing security to conduct polls in J&K: CEO Pole
    Next article
    J&K private hospitals may stop Ayushman Bharat services over Rs 300 crore unpaid dues
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    Share post:

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    Case registered after woman converts to Hinduism, marries non-local

    Northlines Northlines -
    Srinagar, Aug 24: Police have registered a case after...

    3-Day Kailash Kund Yatra to begin on Aug 30

    Northlines Northlines -
    JAMMU, Aug 24: The three-day annual Kailash Kund Yatra...

    Cong leader, Retired SSP, several others join BJP in Jammu

    Northlines Northlines -
    Jammu, Aug 24: A Congress leader and a former...

    11-member gang of interstate criminals arrested for killing Jammu cabbie

    Northlines Northlines -
    Jammu, Aug 24: An 11-member gang of interstate criminals,...

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

    Important Links

    © 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    India launches its 1st Reusable Hybrid Rocket ‘RHUMI-1’

    Case registered after woman converts to Hinduism, marries non-local

    3-Day Kailash Kund Yatra to begin on Aug 30