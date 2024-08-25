Randhawa chairs meet of Congress’s screening panel in Srinagar

Meeting focused on leaders' concerns over seat-sharing with NC; findings to be submitted to Kharge, Rahul Gandhi

Jammu, Aug 24: Congress Party's Election Incharge for Jammu and Kashmir Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa alongwith Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) President Tariq Hamid Karra on Saturday chaired a meeting of party's screening committee at a hotel in Srinagar.

The meeting, which lasted for around five hours, held deliberations on protecting the interests of party workers while going for seat sharing with the National Conference for upcoming assembly elections.

Sources said that there were reservations of Congress leaders on seat sharing as they believed that NC is playing a double game while sharing seats with the Congress party.

“The committee was informed that on multiple seats, Congress party wasn't considered for the mandate despite being way above the NC candidates but still the seats were given to NC. Also, on those seats which were offered to the Congress party, NC probable candidates had given a statement that they will not abide by the decision and will contest the elections on the party symbol,” said a source.

Since the alliance between the Congress and NC has been announced, resentment within the Congress party is brewing against surrendering in front of NC.

The source further said that party high command, especially Rahul Gandhi, was informed by few party leaders from Jammu and Kashmir of not keeping the interests of party workers paramount while going for seat-sharing with the NC.

The meeting was attended by senior leaders G A Mir, Vikar Rasool Wani, Shahnawaz Choudhary, and others and a decision is expected by tomorrow.

“Randhawa will be taking the findings of the report to Congress president Malikarjun Kharge and then to Rahul Gandhi after which a decision will be taken whether there will be a friendly contest between Congress and NC or things will remain as it is,” the source added.

Since the alliance was announced by NC president Dr Farooq Abdullah, no formal list of candidates has been released by either party but few leaders have claimed to have gotten the alliance mandate.

The major issue is on eight seats of the Chenab valley, few seats of the Kashmir Valley and some seats of Pir Panjal.