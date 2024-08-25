back to top
    MHA providing security to conduct polls in J&K: CEO Pole
    JammuJammu Kashmir

    MHA providing security to conduct polls in J&K: CEO Pole

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    About 88 lakh voters to cast ballot

    Jammu, Aug 24: PK Pole, Chief Electoral Officer, Jammu and Kashmir said on Saturday that the Ministry of Home Affairs is providing security to conduct the upcoming Assembly elections in Union Territory.

    Pole said that this decision has been taken by the home ministry given the security challenges in the Jammu and Kashmir region, and to carry out a peaceful election process.

    “There have been security challenges in Jammu and Kashmir over the last 2-3 decades. There has been a reduction (in terror incidents) in recent years. It is an on-and-off situation. We have worked out detailed security arrangements. For candidates, political parties, our RO officials, observers, strong rooms, all this was taken up with the Ministry of Home Affairs and accordingly, security is being provided,” Pole said.

    He was speaking on the security arrangements for the upcoming polls in Jammu and Kashmir

    He said the elections were conducted peacefully. “There will be no political violence. We are fully prepared (for any kind of situation.)”

    When asked about the extra deployment of forces at polling stations in Doda given the recent incidents of terrorism, he said, “In areas where the activities of anti-national elements have increased recently, we provide additional security there and have also activated Village Committees. So overall, it seems that there will be peaceful elections.”

    Meanwhile, PK Pole, Chief Electoral Officer, Jammu and Kashmir, said that about 88 lakh voters will cast their ballot in the upcoming Assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir.

    The Chief Electoral Officer said seven districts will go to polls in the first phase on September 18, six districts in the second phase on September 23 and seven districts on October 1.

    He further said that the four districts of South Kashmir and three districts of Doda will go to polls in the first phase.

    He also said that basic minimum facilities have been made at all polling booths.

    He further added that 209 new polling stations were created under the special summary revision and the location of about 200 polling stations after holding consultations with political parties.

    “There will be separate queues for men and women. There will be separate arrangements for the elderly…,” he said.

    Webcasting will be done at every polling booth following the directions of the Chief Election Commissioner, he added.

    “There are about 88 lakh voters, of which 44.89 lakh are male and 43.83 lakh are female voters, and there are 163 transgender voters,” Pole said.

    The last date for filing the nomination papers is August 27.

    Assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir will be held in three phases on September 18, 25 and October 1. The results will be announced on October 4.

     

    Terrorist killed, army man injured in shootout with security forces in Sopore
    Randhawa chairs meet of Congress’s screening panel in Srinagar
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

