Randeep Hooda and Kunal Kemmu’s directorial debuts headline exciting new film releases this week

Cinephiles gear up for an entertaining lineup with the theatrical premieres of Swatantra Veer Savarkar, Madgaon Express, Imaginary and Arthur The King arriving in theatres this Friday. Actor Randeep Hooda makes his directorial debut chronicling the unsung heroism of freedom fighter Vinayak Damodar Savarkar in Swatantra Veer Savarkar. Hooda also transforms into the titular character, bringing to light Savarkar's monumental sacrifices and contributions to the Indian independence movement.

In Madgaon Express, actor Kunal Kemmu takes the driver's seat in his directorial debut presenting a rollercoaster ride full of comic surprises. The lighthearted buddy comedy features Pratik Gandhi, Divyendu and Avinash Tiwary amongst others embarking on a chaotic getaway to Goa that turns anything but relaxing. Kemmu looks to deliver chuckles aplenty with his promising directorial entrance.

For those seeking thrills, Imaginary touches upon paranormal mysteries as a woman's past comes back to haunt her family in her childhood home. Meanwhile, in Arthur The King, Micheal Light (played by Mario) and his unlikely canine companion Arthur compete in an extreme sporting event that pushes their limits in unexpected ways.

With such a variety of genres and talented stars, cinema enthusiasts are assured an entertaining weekend thanks to these new releases. So grab your popcorn as the curtains are set to rise on these highly-anticipated fresh cinematic experiences.