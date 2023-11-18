Rampant Illegal Mining ‘Unchecked’ in Nala Panchayat, Authorities ‘Indifferent’

Ajay Sharma

Rajouri, November 17

Despite tall claims of the authorities of tightening noose against illegal activities in river beds, illegal mining has been thriving unabated in the Nala Panchayat region, right under the nose of the District Mining Officer (DMO) Rajouri and his entire staff.

According to sources, the concerned DMO is indifferent towards this environmental menace, allowing tractors and JCBs to operate freely in clear violation of mining regulations.

“The machinery involved in illegal mining is working in connivance with the officials, raising questions about the integrity of the entire administrative setup,” said sources, adding that this is not the first time such issues have arisen in the region.

In the past, the forest department confiscated several vehicles engaged in illegal mining and handed them over to the Geology and Mining department, which released them without any further punitive action. During that episode, the DMO attempted to deflect responsibility, stating that it was the duty of the police to seize vehicles involved in illegal mining.

Contrary to the DMO's claims, sources revealed that it is indeed the duty of the Geology and Mining Department to seize such vehicles and hand them over to the police for necessary legal action.

“The lack of coordination and accountability among various departments has allowed this illegal activity to persist, posing a severe threat to the environment and the well-being of the local community,” said sources.

Meanwhile, locals of the area have sought immediate intervention from higher authorities to ensure that the responsible officials are held accountable for their negligence. “The Principal Secretary of Geology and Mining is urged to take swift and decisive action to bring an end to this blatant violation of mining laws in Nala Panchayat,” said locals, adding that it is now imperative for the Principal Secretary of Geology and Mining to intervene and hold the DMO Rajouri accountable for the illegal mining activities in the area.

Despite repeated attempts, the DMO remained elusive and could not be reached for comment.