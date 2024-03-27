Search
Ramakrishna Mission chief Swami Smaranananda Maharaj dies at 95
Ramakrishna Mission chief Swami Smaranananda Maharaj dies at 95

Kolkata, Mar 27: Swami Smaranananda, the 16th president of Ramakrishna Math and Ramakrishna Mission, died due to old-age ailments at the age of 95 on Monday night.

Swami Smaranananda's condition started deteriorating in the last six months and he was receiving treatment at Ramakrishna Mission Seva Pratishthan here for the last one month. As his health condition further deteriorated, he was put on a ventilator.

The Ramakrishna Math and Ramakrishna Mission, headquartered at Belur in Howrah district of West Bengal, in a statement said Swami Smaranananda's cremation will take place at Belur Math on Wednesday night.

“The gates of Belur Math will remain open all through the night of the 26th and through the 27th till the last rites are completed,” it added.

Paying rich tributes, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that Swami Smaranananda dedicated his life to spirituality and service. “He left an indelible mark on countless hearts and minds. His compassion and wisdom will continue to inspire generations,” the Prime Minister said in a post on X.

“I had a very close relation with him over the years. I recall my visit to Belur Math in 2020 when I had interacted with him. A few weeks ago in Kolkata, I had also visited the hospital and enquired about his health. My thoughts are with the countless devotees of the Belur Math. Om Shanti,” Prime Minister Modi added.

Swami Smaranananda took over as the 16th president of Ramakrishna Math and Ramakrishna Mission in July 2016 after the demise of his predecessor Swami Atmasthananda.

Born in 1929 at Andami village of Tamil Nadu's Thanjavur district, Swami Smaranananda joined the Ramakrishna Order in 1952.

In 1983, he was appointed a trustee of the Ramakrishna Math and a member of the governing body of the Ramakrishna Mission. In 1997, he became the general secretary of the organisation and was made a vice president in 2007.

