Rakesh Kumar Pandey Designated As CPIO In JKL Division Of MHA

JAMMU, July 17: The Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India, has designated Rakesh Kumar Pandey, Director (J&K), Additional Charge, as the CPIO in the Jammu Kashmir and Ladakh (JKL) Division of the Ministry.

Further, the matters related to Ladakh Section have been allocated to Kabiraj Sabar, DS (SRA&LC/SE) & CPIO.