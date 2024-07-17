back to top
    Rakesh Kumar Pandey Designated As CPIO In JKL Division Of MHA

    , July 17: The Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of , has designated Rakesh Kumar Pandey, Director (J&K), Additional Charge, as the CPIO in the and (JKL) Division of the Ministry.
    Further, the matters related to Ladakh Section have been allocated to Kabiraj Sabar, DS (SRA&LC/SE) & CPIO.

    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

