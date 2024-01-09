Jammu, Jan 9: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and the officers of Raj Bhawan bid farewell to Minga Sherpa, who served as Additional Secretary at the Lt Governor's Secretariat.
The Lt Governor complimented Minga Sherpa for his professional conduct and sincere dedication towards work.
He felicitated Minga Sherpa and wished him good health and all the success in future.
Raj Bhawan Bids Farewell To Minga Sherpa
