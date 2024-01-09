Raj Bhawan Bids Farewell To Minga Sherpa

By Northlines -

, Jan 9: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and the officers of Raj Bhawan bid farewell to Minga Sherpa, who served as Additional Secretary at the Lt Governor's Secretariat.
The Lt Governor complimented Minga Sherpa for his professional conduct and sincere dedication towards work.
He felicitated Minga Sherpa and wished him good and all the success in future.

SHARE
Previous articleLG Sinha Reviews Preparations For Khelo India Winter Games 2024
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR