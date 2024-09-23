back to top
    Jammu Kashmir
    Jammu Kashmir Kashmir Latest News

    Rahul’s rally first major Cong gathering in Srinagar in 37 years: Party leader

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    SRINAGAR, Sept 23: The Congress' rally in Srinagar on Monday addressed by Leader of the Opposition in Rahul Gandhi was the first major gathering in the Valley for the party in 37 years which marks a “new dawn” for the Congress, a party leader said.
    The rally was organised at Zainakote on the outskirts of the city by Pradesh Congress Committee president and former minister Tariq Hamid Karra who is contesting from the Central-Shalteng assembly segment.

    “The historic rally is the first major gathering for the party in Srinagar in the past three decades – a new dawn for the Congress in ,” the party leader said.
    Thousands of enthusiastic Congress workers and supporters including a sizable number of women greeted Gandhi with high-pitch sloganeering as he reached the venue.
    “This event marks a historic moment, the first-of-its-kind in Srinagar since 1987. Let us make our voices heard and our presence felt,” Karra, a former member of parliament, said.
    He emphasised Gandhi's commitment to Kashmir, highlighting his “fearless advocacy” for the region.
    “Rahul Gandhi has shown that he is a true leader, focused on uplifting the backward and marginalised communities. We want him to lead our country, to bring about the change we so desperately need,” the Congress leader said.
    He accused the BJP of dividing the country on the basis of religion and urged people to stand against them.
    “Today, we stand united against forces dividing our country on the basis of religion. The BJP's agenda is clear, but we will not be swayed. We will respond with our votes, and I urge you to vote for the Congress,” he said.

    Will continue to knock SC’s door for restoration of Article 370 in J-K: Farooq Abdullah
    Azad Calls Out J&K Regional Parties for ‘False Promises
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

