    Rahul meets Right to Food campaign, fishermen delegations at Parliament reception
    Rahul meets Right to Food campaign, fishermen delegations at Parliament reception

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    New Delhi, Aug 8: Leader of Opposition in the Rahul Gandhi on Thursday met a delegation of the Right to Food campaign and another of fishermen from across the country at the Parliament House reception and they apprised him about their concerns and issues.

    The Congress claimed that the two delegations were not given a pass to enter Parliament and that is why Gandhi went to the reception area of the Parliament House to meet them.

    After the meeting, Gandhi told reporters, “It is our right to meet anyone but they (government) are not allowing us. I had spoken about farmers, the speaker said in the House that they are not being stopped. Now, these people have been stopped again. There is the issue of fishermen and also, people from child welfare (the Right to Food campaign) had come.”

    When pointed out that he is constantly meeting such delegations, Gandhi said it is his work and he will keep doing it.

    Earlier in the day, Gandhi met members of the Safai Karamchari Andolan and people involved in the practice of manual scavenging. They apprised the Congress leader of their problems and issues.

     

    Former Minority Affairs Minister Irani calls proposed Waqf amendments historic
    Prominent Muslim bodies slam Waqf Bill; urge Govt to withdraw it, hold detailed consultations
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

