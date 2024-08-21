Rahul, Kharge to visit J&K amid talks of Cong’s pre-poll alliance with NC

Jammu, Aug 20: In what could be a significant move ahead of the upcoming elections in Jammu and Kashmir, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and All India Congress Committee (AICC) President Mallikarjun Kharge are scheduled for a two-day visit to the region, beginning Wednesday.

The visit comes amid discussions of a potential pre-poll alliance between the Congress and the National Conference (NC).

The Congress leaders are expected to land in Jammu at 1 pm, where they will meet with party leaders to discuss poll strategies and the possibility of forming an alliance with the NC.

J&K Congress Chief Spokesperson said that an interactive session will be held at the Celebration Banquet Hall in Marble Market, Jammu, which will be attended by party leaders, delegates, block presidents and other senior figures.

Later in the day, the leaders will head to Srinagar to continue their discussions.

Sources said that Rahul Gandhi will hold meetings in Jammu and Srinagar with NC leadership to finalise the modalities of the alliance, including a seat-sharing formula.

The Alliance, once formalised, could emerge as a major force in the upcoming elections, with the possibility of securing a substantial number of seats.