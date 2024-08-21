back to top
    Jammu Kashmir
    Jammu Kashmir

    Around 300 paramilitary companies deployed in Kashmir ahead of Assembly polls

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    Srinagar, Aug 20: The Centre has so far deployed nearly 300 companies of paramilitary forces for election duties in the valley, officials said on Tuesday.

    The companies have been deputed in Srinagar, Handwara, Ganderbal, Budgam, Kupwara, Baramulla, Bandipora, Anantnag, Shopian, Pulwama, Awantipora, and Kulgam, they said.

    As many as 298 companies of paramilitary forces, including Central Reserve Police Force, Border Security Force, Sahastra Seema Bal, and Indo-Tibetan Border Police, have been deployed for the providing security for the smooth conduct of the assembly polls in the Kashmir valley, they added.

    According to officials, Srinagar has got the maximum number of companies (55), followed by Anantnag (50), Kulgam (31), Budgam, Pulwama, and Awantipora police districts (24 each), Shopian (22), Kupwara (20), Baramulla (17), Handwara 15, Bandipora 13, and Ganderbal (3).

    The notification for the first phase of the three-phased polls was issued earlier on Tuesday. The voting for the first phase will take place on September 18, second phase on September 25, and the third and final phase on October 1.

     

    Rahul, Kharge to visit J&K amid talks of Cong’s pre-poll alliance with NC
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

